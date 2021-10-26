stock photo similar to White Cherry Gelato
White Cherry Gelato
aka White Gelato, White Cherry
White Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Gelato with White Cherry. The effects of this strain are believed to be balancing. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed and sleepy. White Cherry Gelato is believed to have THC levels ranging from 15%-20%. Consumers say this strain is a creeper stain, meaning the effects will hit you later than you might expect, so partake with caution. The dominant terpene in White Cherry Gelato is currently unknown. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of insomnia. The original breeder of White Cherry Gelato is unknown.
White Cherry Gelato strain effects
White Cherry Gelato strain flavors
White Cherry Gelato strain helps with
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
- 18% of people say it helps with Anxiety
