Hybrid

White Cherry Gelato

aka White Gelato, White Cherry

White Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Gelato with White Cherry. The effects of this strain are believed to be balancing. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed and sleepy. White Cherry Gelato is believed to have THC levels ranging from 15%-20%. Consumers say this strain is a creeper stain, meaning the effects will hit you later than you might expect, so partake with caution. The dominant terpene in White Cherry Gelato is currently unknown. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of insomnia. The original breeder of White Cherry Gelato is unknown.

White Cherry Gelato strain effects

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Euphoric

White Cherry Gelato strain flavors

Tree fruit

Berry

Diesel

White Cherry Gelato strain helps with

  • Depression
  • Stress
  • Anxiety
White Cherry Gelato strain reviews37

October 26, 2021
white cherry gelato snuck up on me, but in the best way possible. had a listening to music for hours with your eyes closed kinda night. very nice.
March 7, 2022
I really liked this strain. It's perfect to chief on all day without getting super sleepy. It kept me focused while working (despite working from home where it's easy af to get distracted). I'd def recommend to anyone who likes to feel a heady buzz without feeling blazed tf up.
September 27, 2021
Make me happy a relax is good for sleep
