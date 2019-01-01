ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

Amsterdam Genetics is back with a cross that takes their popular White Choco and breeds it with the potent Mexican Haze. White Choco Haze offers a long-lasting, creative high that most cerebral strain lovers seek out. It holds onto the chocolate flavor profile from parent White Choco and also has a sweet and fruity melon aroma. With such a unique terpene profile and a soaring high, White Choco Haze is not to be missed for anyone looking for something new.

 

