Hybrid

White Chocolate

White Chocolate

White Chocolate by Sin City Seeds is a sweet, sativa-dominant hybrid. This strain is a cross between Chocolope and White Moonshine. It offers a wide range of flavors, from melon rind and cherry to pronounced notes of herbs and spices. White Chocolate jumpstarts creativity whiling contributing a warm, stimulating buzz to the body. This plant’s manageable growth and exotic aromas make it a treat to cultivate and a pleasure to consume.  

Avatar for jfry420
Member since 2018
I definitely would recommend this strain for the consumer who is a wake n bake user. Grinding the buds are a treat as hints of coffee and choclate gently hit your nose. Two or three tokes and are instantly alert with the head high very energetic bud but not to the edge of being over done
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkative
Lineage

Strain parent
Chocolope
parent
Strain
White Chocolate