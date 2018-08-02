Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Where do you guys get your information from? White Chocolate is a cross of HP13 and Purple Northern Lights originally grown in NYC. You guys definitely have a lot of false information on this site. It definitely doesn't help people seeking out stains and their lineage.
I definitely would recommend this strain for the consumer who is a wake n bake user. Grinding the buds are a treat as hints of coffee and choclate gently hit your nose. Two or three tokes and are instantly alert with the head high
very energetic bud but not to the edge of being over done