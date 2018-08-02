ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
White Chocolate reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Chocolate.

Avatar for Bocina
Member since 2019
this strain is tasteful especially when grinded down little hints of like coffee, chocolate , smell any ways I like to smoke this in milk chocolate wrap man the taste is good
Avatar for OGGrows
Member since 2019
Where do you guys get your information from? White Chocolate is a cross of HP13 and Purple Northern Lights originally grown in NYC. You guys definitely have a lot of false information on this site. It definitely doesn't help people seeking out stains and their lineage.
Avatar for shumz420
Member since 2017
Woody floral type strain - not bad but nothing over the top special abt it. I like the smoothness of it. 3/5
Avatar for jfry420
Member since 2018
I definitely would recommend this strain for the consumer who is a wake n bake user. Grinding the buds are a treat as hints of coffee and choclate gently hit your nose. Two or three tokes and are instantly alert with the head high very energetic bud but not to the edge of being over done
CreativeEnergeticHappyTalkative
Avatar for Harmony76
Member since 2018
The key lime ones are delicious. They just melt in your mouth. Once I got one I couldn't stop!!
