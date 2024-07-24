White Coconut Pie
White Coconut Pie
WCP
Hybrid
Uplifted
Happy
Euphoric
Cheese
Sweet
Tree fruit
White Coconut Pie effects are mostly calming.
White Coconut Pie is a hybrid strain from Cookies and Lemonnade. Medellin and Berry Pie parents create a sweet, tropical treat that zaps tension from the mind and body. Buds bloom in shades of green with dark periwinkle accents; white trichomes are a given. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Coconut Pie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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White Coconut Pie strain reviews(2)
Read all reviews
W........9
July 24, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Nice hybrid, but really shines in the terps department, taste like a cheesy coconut
c........8
November 5, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
This is one of the heaviest-hitting hybrids I’ve had yet—even balance of sativa and indica — very prominent coconut flavor — I would recommend to experienced connoisseurs of cannabis.