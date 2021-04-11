The aroma on this one is very impressive. This is boogie AF but when vaping it smells like the Baies candle from Diptyque. Perhaps I shouldn’t be so surprised, because “baies” is actually French for “berries.” The high makes me feel like I could be a stripper. I feel confident and euphoric. Calm but capable of exerting energy. This would be good for a yoga practice to some upbeat music if you don’t have a pole on hand. Good shit. Would recommend for lesbians and people working on intergenerational trauma issues. For music, pair with YRN by Migos.