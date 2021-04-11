stock photo similar to Berry Pie
SativaTHC 22%CBG 1%

Berry Pie

Berry Pie is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Cookies x Seed Junkie Genetics. Just like the name suggests, Berry Pie packs a sugary sweet aroma that smells similar to freshly made bluberry waffles and has a creamy, tart flavor. The high you get from this strain will give you a head high that is euphoric but energizing enough to keep you focused. Berry Pie comes in stalky, frosty nugs with contrasting colors of green blended together by bright orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose Berry Pie for its uplifting qualities that help relieve symptoms related to depression and fatigue

Berry Pie strain effects

Reported by 46 real people like you

Feelings

Aroused

Hungry

Talkative

Berry Pie strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    18% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    10% of people say it helps with Depression
Berry Pie strain reviews46

April 11, 2021
The aroma on this one is very impressive. This is boogie AF but when vaping it smells like the Baies candle from Diptyque. Perhaps I shouldn’t be so surprised, because “baies” is actually French for “berries.” The high makes me feel like I could be a stripper. I feel confident and euphoric. Calm but capable of exerting energy. This would be good for a yoga practice to some upbeat music if you don’t have a pole on hand. Good shit. Would recommend for lesbians and people working on intergenerational trauma issues. For music, pair with YRN by Migos.
50 people found this helpful
December 19, 2020
It smelled amazing, had a berry taste not too heavy. It helped immensely with my scoliosis pain, and made me one happy girl! All my stress and anxiety just melted away along with my pain.
27 people found this helpful
April 17, 2021
gas af feel like i coughed up a mf lung
24 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

