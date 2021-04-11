stock photo similar to Berry Pie
SativaTHC 22%CBG 1%
Berry Pie
Berry Pie is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Cookies x Seed Junkie Genetics. Just like the name suggests, Berry Pie packs a sugary sweet aroma that smells similar to freshly made bluberry waffles and has a creamy, tart flavor. The high you get from this strain will give you a head high that is euphoric but energizing enough to keep you focused. Berry Pie comes in stalky, frosty nugs with contrasting colors of green blended together by bright orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose Berry Pie for its uplifting qualities that help relieve symptoms related to depression and fatigue.
Berry Pie strain effects
Berry Pie strain helps with
- 26% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 18% of people say it helps with Stress
- 10% of people say it helps with Depression
Berry Pie strain reviews46
S........r
April 11, 2021
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
M........y
December 19, 2020
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
1........e
April 17, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy