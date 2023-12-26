White Dahlia reviews
j........9
December 26, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
Smoked a J with this strain after the gym, and I haven’t felt this relaxed, euphoric, and hungry months ago. The munchies kicked in pretty good that I had to doordash food lmao. Overall, great smell, amazing high, and a relaxing time. Fully recommended.
j........3
December 28, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
simply amazing. the universe blessed us with this one
p........r
January 31, 2025
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Light it up!