White Dahlia
White Dahlia is an indica-dominant cannabis strain bred by Maven Genetics for their Black Box Collection, and combines the genetics of Pure Michigan F2 x Medusa. Despite its name, White Dahlia nugs are quite dark—a mix of violet and green under milky trichomes. It emits a potent aroma of cream, pine, pepper, and citrus that also manifest when consumed. This strain is ideal for chill, low-impact activities, or medical patients who want to address symptoms of insomnia and pain; it often tests as high as 30% THC. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Dahlia, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
White Dahlia strain effects
White Dahlia strain reviews3
j........9
December 26, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Sleepy
j........3
December 28, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
p........r
January 31, 2025
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy