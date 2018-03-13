ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Madeline9
Member since 2018
the effects listed on here are accurate, stuff messed me up. tasted and smelt a lot like pine.
HappyRelaxedSleepyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
I'm a huge Black Domina fan, so it's no surprise I love White Domina. it's basically Black Domina, just more potent. Newer consumers expect a sedating sleepy high.
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for markunamatata
Member since 2017
Got some WD Shatter—super peppery with a nice Woody aftertaste similar to it’s lineage Black Domina. Effects are very calming, euphoric, super relaxing. Definitely a night time strain.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for ManWithTheKush
Member since 2017
Hi there, i just came back from the dispensaries and i got my hands on 2 grams of this dope and i gotta say man a little disappointing by the effects of the strain but, look like wise the bud looks great and smells very pungy
