Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Grape.

White Grape strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Giggly

Uplifted

White Grape strain helps with

  • Stress
    37% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • PTSD
    25% of people say it helps with PTSD

August 29, 2022
Excellent smoke, tried a live resin budder. Inhale expansion was very nice, and exhale was fruity and delicious. Hits immediately, with relaxation and euphoria.
September 18, 2022
Reminiscent of a well-aged glass of wine. A little rough, but could just be the preroll itself (Egyptian Gold). It has a great flavor profile, being high in pepper while the grape serves itself as a smooth after glow. Overall a great once in a while type if strain.
January 22, 2022
great nighttime smoke, chills you out but you’re still able to function if you need to,, taste fruity on the exhale and causes full body relaxation
June 23, 2023
very calm and nice chill high. would probably smoke once in awhile. high functioning strain. Claire said she feels happy :)
September 10, 2024
Taste like a bland glass of white whine. Smells great feels great. Just it’s true to its name white grape. It’s dry bland blah bud. I will never buy this again. I gave 3 stars because it will actually get you high if you want something that is good for a joint before work this is it. 20min later you will feel it. That’s about all you will feel and search for your high
December 23, 2021
Realll Sweet and Pungent! Mellow at first; High Clouds to the End.
December 11, 2021
I can't find this anywhere. Can someone please find this strain? All hands down the best strain I've ever encountered. It has some purple to it. And It also tastes like grape. With a little trichomes covering it.
March 27, 2024
smoked this last night very fun happy high relaxed and giggly tastes amazing I recommend.

