stock photo similar to White Grape
HybridTHC 27%CBG 1%

White Grape

aka White Grapes

White Grapes is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Snow White. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. White Grapes is renowned for its balanced effects that appeal to a wide range of cannabis consumers. White Grapes is known to have a THC content ranging from 18% to 22%, making this strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis enthusiasts. Leafly customers frequently report that White Grapes induces a sense of relaxation, euphoria, and creativity. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Grapes when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and chronic pain. Bred by Purple Caper, White Grapes features flavors like sweet grapes, earthy undertones, and hints of citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of White Grapes typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. If you've experienced White Grapes, share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to White Grape

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

White Grape strain effects

Reported by 10 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Giggly

Loading...

Uplifted

White Grape strain helps with

  • Stress
    37% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • PTSD
    25% of people say it helps with PTSD
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop White Grape products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to White Grape near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

White Grape strain reviews10

August 29, 2022
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Excellent smoke, tried a live resin budder. Inhale expansion was very nice, and exhale was fruity and delicious. Hits immediately, with relaxation and euphoria.
4 people found this helpful
September 18, 2022
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Uplifted
Reminiscent of a well-aged glass of wine. A little rough, but could just be the preroll itself (Egyptian Gold). It has a great flavor profile, being high in pepper while the grape serves itself as a smooth after glow. Overall a great once in a while type if strain.
4 people found this helpful
January 22, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
great nighttime smoke, chills you out but you’re still able to function if you need to,, taste fruity on the exhale and causes full body relaxation
4 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight