White Lightning reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Lightning.

Effects

64 people reported 641 effects
Relaxed 76%
Happy 75%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 56%
Creative 37%
Stress 48%
Depression 35%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 32%
Insomnia 25%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

99

Avatar for TheNewfieStoner
Member since 2019
Some Of The Hands Down Best Government Weed I Have Smoked Here In Newfoundland 💯 Would Recommend To Any One I Got A 3.5 &amp; The Full 3.5 Is 258mg THC So 28% THC And Some Really Nice Flavours And Looks Facts Also Got Some Really Nice Pictures Of It In Front Of It’s Blue Package Got To Give It To H...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for eminellenbach
Member since 2015
Awesome strain, love it!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Saruhh96
Member since 2019
This was a great strain. The buds were sooo frosty! I definitely felt a huge head change but I wasn’t locked to the couch or anything. Very yummy taste and smell. Kinda sour, but in a good way.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for monstapuss
Member since 2015
This flower is magic!!! Mind your dosage. One of the consistently best strains I keep in rotation. Kills plain &amp; replaces with fun! Hits like a brick!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of White Lightning
User uploaded image of White Lightning
User uploaded image of White Lightning
User uploaded image of White Lightning
User uploaded image of White Lightning
User uploaded image of White Lightning
User uploaded image of White Lightning
Avatar for Cpolic
Member since 2014
Wonderful for anxiety! White Lightning Brings on a calm that changes the world for the time it’s active. I was surprised that it relieves pain, but getting rid of nausea, and anxiety is the golden ticket for me. Slept solid! Love the flavor .. not harsh and very smooth. It’s sative hybrid, but worke...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Sleepy
Avatar for sexypanda420
Member since 2017
I love this strain so much. I feel very productive, much more sociable and have much less anxiety. The lasting effects are very good. It's a great flower for any occasion. It has very creative and spiritual effects on me, which energize me to get through my day's to-do list, both physical and techni...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for factorx
Member since 2018
White Lightning induces a wonderfully euphoric, uplifting and relaxed experience. This is a great end of day, feel-good strain that brings on the happiness. Parents White Widow and Northern Lights are two favorites and White Lightning does not disappoint. It breaks into my top-5 and I'll be ready...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for NeedMyWeed4
Member since 2018
Amazing smoke!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed