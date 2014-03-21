We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 76%
Happy 75%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 56%
Creative 37%
Stress 48%
Depression 35%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 32%
Insomnia 25%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 3%
Reviews
99
TheNewfieStoner
Member since 2019
Some Of The Hands Down Best Government Weed I Have Smoked Here In Newfoundland 💯 Would Recommend To Any One I Got A 3.5 & The Full 3.5 Is 258mg THC So 28%
THC And Some Really Nice Flavours And Looks Facts Also Got Some Really Nice Pictures Of It In Front Of It’s Blue Package
Got To Give It To H...
Wonderful for anxiety! White Lightning Brings on a calm that changes the world for the time it’s active. I was surprised that it relieves pain, but getting rid of nausea, and anxiety is the golden ticket for me. Slept solid! Love the flavor .. not harsh and very smooth. It’s sative hybrid, but worke...
I love this strain so much. I feel very productive, much more sociable and have much less anxiety. The lasting effects are very good. It's a great flower for any occasion. It has very creative and spiritual effects on me, which energize me to get through my day's to-do list, both physical and techni...
White Lightning induces a wonderfully euphoric, uplifting and relaxed experience. This is a great end of day, feel-good strain that brings on the happiness. Parents White Widow and Northern Lights are two favorites and White Lightning does not disappoint. It breaks into my top-5 and I'll be ready...