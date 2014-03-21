ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 101 reviews

White Lightning

White Lightning

Bred by British Columbia Seed Company, White Lightning is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines White Widow and Northern Lights #5. Though counterbalanced by White Widow's hybrid genetics, White Lightning induces a deep indica calm that relieves pain, nausea, and anxiety. Dusted in a heavy coat of sugary trichome crystals, White Lightning has a sweet, fruity aroma with floral, skunky undertones. Among the most common conditions treated with White Lightning are multiple sclerosis, insomnia, anorexia, Parkinson's, and the side effects of chemotherapy. White Lightning flowers in 8 weeks, and grows best in hydroponic systems and sea of green environments.

 

Effects reported by 64 people:
Relaxed 76%
Happy 75%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 56%
Creative 37%
Stress 48%
Depression 35%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 32%
Insomnia 25%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 3%

MoonstoneConnection
Member since 2016
Very quick acting tasty bud. I enjoyed both the taste and effect! My strain was actually crossed with purple kush for Purple White Lightning.
CreativeEnergeticHappyHungry
indicuh
Member since 2015
This was quite possibly the strongest strain I've tried yet and I've been a regular toker for about 2 years. Especially in the last few months, I've sparked up every day at least once and was beginning to grow accustomed to the high. I did everything from dabs, to bongs, to good ol' fashion j's.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
catpoop
Member since 2011
White Lightning is the cross between two amazing strains; White Widow & Northern Lights. It's a sativa-heavy hybrid that feels, how a good sativa should, like a thunderstorm is brewing inside your head. Long lasting effects and a pleasant flavor, like a mix between ripe fruit and vegetables, make this a great strain.
EnergeticEuphoricUplifted
KingDaddio
Member since 2017
A unique indica-dominant hybrid. It's sativa properties are immediately evident after three pulls. Feels like there are clouds in your head - you feel light but heavy at the same time. This was a fantastic strain that I grossly underestimated! I meant to purchase 'the white' but got this instead.
HappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Bugmenot
Member since 2012
Smokes how it looks and smells - Natural Skunky Trees. Long Holiday like buds, that are soft and squishy to the touch. Extreme Calm: Feel the need to stretch, walk, run, meditate, read, do yoga. Body pain doesn't disappear like Blue Dream strain, but becomes more manageable due to reduced stiffness.
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
First strain parent
Northern Lights #5
Second strain parent
White Widow
White Lightning

