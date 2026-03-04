White Poison reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Poison.
White Poison strain effects
Reported by 15 real people like you
White Poison strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 23% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
White Poison reviews
H........O
March 4, 2026
Sleepy
I am a VERY HIGH TOLERANCE!!! Never smoked Sativa but this right HERE IS THE ONE TRUST ME‼️‼️
A........s
April 4, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This is the first sativa-feeling flower I’ve bought after years of smoking mainly indica-feeling flower. I love it so much. I can wake n bake & not feel intoxicatingly high, but instead simply uplifted during my day. It’s absolute gas.
i........9
October 27, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted
The tastiest wake and bake of concentrate!
b........h
November 21, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
This strain delivers a very noticeable uptick in energy. It carries across a slight feeling of euphoria while still keeping you grounded enough to focus on what you’re doing. This strain would be good for doing housework or to assist with pain management for daily tasks.
c........3
March 24, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
perfect strain for being productive. very nice cerebral focused high
b........7
May 1, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
This is the very first time smoking this. I’m in a lot of pain and I think it’s helping. I’m typing but I have ringing in my ears. I have a buzz and I couldn’t drive right now. But it’s relaxing me and I need energy.
a........9
February 14, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Pretty good, has a high that I can get stuff done and won’t mess up my day More of a piney, chem smell.
s........2
April 28, 2023
Fun, fun, fun fun funFunFUNFFUUNNN!!!