White Poison
White Poison effects are mostly energizing.
White Poison potency is higher THC than average.
White Poison is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Durban Poison and White Widow. White Poison is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced consumers who love a burst of energy. Leafly customers tell us White Poison's effects include energetic, focused, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose White Poison when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue. Bred by Five Trees, White Poison’s dominant terpene is terpinolene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Poison, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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White Poison strain effects
White Poison strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
- 23% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Anxiety
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