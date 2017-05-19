ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Sangria
  4. Reviews

White Sangria reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Sangria.

Reviews

23

Avatar for WubbaLubbaDubDuuub
Member since 2016
Uplifting, euphoric high. Great for jumping into creative work that you've been procrastinating. Clear headed but very focused. I'd recommend this strain on days where the depression has really beaten you down... this pulls me right out of it and gets me excited about things again. Give this one a s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Pupsnblunts
Member since 2018
Tahoe Hydro company makes this amazing strain to perfection. Starts off heavy sativa head effect with mod elevation then settles into a nice Indica body high which will relax you to sleep
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for P4ND4_
Member since 2018
White Sangria hits. Reading others review on its taste I felt cheated. My experience was that it had an deep earth taste as plant material would. No fruity notes. I would not recommend for Chronic Migraine due to IIH. Cerebrally stimulating. Paranoia. Might aggravate and contribute more to IIH symp...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for cdavisherrera
Member since 2018
Okay ..I think I’m in love. THIS right here ...this is it. It made me super happy. Everything felt great and I was just vibing so perfectly with my girlfriend. Definitely one of my new favorites!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of White SangriaUser uploaded image of White SangriaUser uploaded image of White Sangria
Avatar for hufflepuffpuffasss
Member since 2017
One of my all-time favorite strains, but only when it leans strong on the indica side. When it ends up as a hybrid, it tends to have lots of resin and makes me cough extra hard. But for some reason when its a pure indica its perfect. Just depends on the grower, as with any plant!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for PhilWahl
Member since 2018
A nice high once there but this Weed is very harsh, maybe grower failed to flush in last 2 weeks of flowering, hence salt and a some other chemical residue in these flowers
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHappy
Avatar for heattwave
Member since 2016
Great for pain management after a dentist visit. Also great for creative writing and listening to music.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Creative
Avatar for Caro5503
Member since 2018
Love the one great for pain
Read full review
Reported
feelings