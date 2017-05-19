Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Sangria.
Reviews
23
WubbaLubbaDubDuuub
Member since 2016
Uplifting, euphoric high. Great for jumping into creative work that you've been procrastinating. Clear headed but very focused.
I'd recommend this strain on days where the depression has really beaten you down... this pulls me right out of it and gets me excited about things again.
Give this one a s...
White Sangria hits. Reading others review on its taste I felt cheated. My experience was that it had an deep earth taste as plant material would. No fruity notes. I would not recommend for Chronic Migraine due to IIH. Cerebrally stimulating. Paranoia. Might aggravate and contribute more to IIH symp...
One of my all-time favorite strains, but only when it leans strong on the indica side. When it ends up as a hybrid, it tends to have lots of resin and makes me cough extra hard. But for some reason when its a pure indica its perfect. Just depends on the grower, as with any plant!