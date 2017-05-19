ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Sangria
  • Leafly flower of White Sangria

Hybrid

White Sangria

White Sangria

White Sangria is the functional indica-dominant hybrid cross of Tahoe Hydro OG and Gelato 45. This strain’s buds are bright green with facets of purple throughout and emanate an aroma of pine, citrus, and sweetness. The buzz is happy and uplifting while leaving the body cozy and collected. Its effects are perfect for patients seeking relief from depression, anxiety, and minor physical discomfort. However, with continued use, this strain can take on a semi-sedative quality and lead to more pervasive relaxation.   

Reviews

24

Show all

Avatar for zkjev01
Member since 2015
Very clear headed, uplifting, focused type of effects. Medicating with concentrate from trichome vault extracts. I feel like I can go on with my day and not have to grab some caffeine to stay alert. I never felt drowsy and I never felt cloudy which is perfect for daytime use. I never felt the stoned...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for simplyjuhnet
Member since 2017
This was delicious! taste and smooth. It has a high CBN % and a high THC % It relieved my pain and got me a great high! I was still able to function. It is so bright and pretty. The bud itself is sticky and very hairy and covered in crystals. It's lighter than a lime. Beautiful. Tasty. Amazing
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for BudDozer
Member since 2015
The taste and buzz are similar to drinking a sangria. Two pulls from my vape and I’m chillin. So I took a few more cuz I wanna be out! Cheers! 😎
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for annabutlerlikethebutlerdidit
Member since 2017
I have loved cannabis since my 12 year old broke my pelvis. for terrible migraines and back pain, this strain gave me the most total pain relief in over a decade! Im in love!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for jrok203
Member since 2017
Calm and focused. Little to no high for me. The taste wasn't great, but it was smooth. I don't normally smoke during the day, but I feel I could maintain at work on this strain. Great strain for anxiety, to relax your mind and still have energy.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Tahoe Hydro OG
parent
Strain
White Sangria

Photos

User uploaded image of White SangriaUser uploaded image of White SangriaUser uploaded image of White Sangria