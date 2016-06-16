ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
White Siberian reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Siberian.

Avatar for Esclavamente
Member since 2014
I asked my budtender to recommend a daytime-use strain for a mixed group of people. If I'm sharing with coworkers on a mid-day break, it is best to bring a strain with energetic and uplifting effects, but the work is also hard on the body, so I wanted to find a strain that would lower inflammation. ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for realsmoothrealicy
Member since 2017
Decent high and it hit very slowly but then all at once. Long lasting! Tastes better than average
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for CannabisExpert
Member since 2017
Have been smoking for the past thirty years. WhitebSiberian is one of those strains you know is awesome by just looking at the prime quality buds. After years of smoking, you become an expert by just looking at the bud. The smell test is next, you must smell the flower upclose, first in its natural ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for BeWise
Member since 2015
I found this energizing, strong, and I feel playful and drawn into whatever I am doing...so maybe focused. I also found this to be arousing and perfect for sex. IF I am physically tired...after say 2-3 sessions with this I become sleepy. However when I am not physically tired in the first place...t...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticFocusedHappyTingly
Avatar for DMeech
Member since 2017
Super mellow for the client who wants the effects without feeling stoned.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Azil5967
Member since 2017
This is my go-to for daytime smoking. This allows me to be functional while feeling relaxed. Also smoked this at a concert and it hightened the experience. Although I have smoked this at bedtime on accident (forgot it was a hybrid) and I was wired awake for few more hours than I wanted.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Noah1993
Member since 2016
This one has a flavory taste! I like it and I prefer to smoke it out of a pre roll
Read full review
Reported
feelings