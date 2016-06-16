Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I asked my budtender to recommend a daytime-use strain for a mixed group of people. If I'm sharing with coworkers on a mid-day break, it is best to bring a strain with energetic and uplifting effects, but the work is also hard on the body, so I wanted to find a strain that would lower inflammation. ...
Have been smoking for the past thirty years. WhitebSiberian is one of those strains you know is awesome by just looking at the prime quality buds. After years of smoking, you become an expert by just looking at the bud. The smell test is next, you must smell the flower upclose, first in its natural ...
I found this energizing, strong, and I feel playful and drawn into whatever I am doing...so maybe focused. I also found this to be arousing and perfect for sex. IF I am physically tired...after say 2-3 sessions with this I become sleepy. However when I am not physically tired in the first place...t...
This is my go-to for daytime smoking. This allows me to be functional while feeling relaxed.
Also smoked this at a concert and it hightened the experience. Although I have smoked this at bedtime on accident (forgot it was a hybrid) and I was wired awake for few more hours than I wanted.