Hybrid

White Siberian is another dynamic ancestor of the popular White Widow. By infusing it with the vigorous AK-47, Dinafem Seeds has managed to increase the sweet aroma and flavor while leaving just a hint of bitterness. The high CBD content makes it a great choice when suffering from arthritis, PTSD, and chronic pain.

Reviews

43

Avatar for Xtal321
Member since 2015
Awesome CBD strain that gives a tingle in the girly bits!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for gamergirl
Member since 2015
Great for both pain and amazing sex, ha!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for Weed_Lover_840
Member since 2014
Beautiful lighter green with lots if crystals. Pungent aroma. Smooth and flavorful, giving a very pleasant heady buzz. Plus it really kills a lot of my arthritic pain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for CannabisExpert
Member since 2017
Have been smoking for the past thirty years. WhitebSiberian is one of those strains you know is awesome by just looking at the prime quality buds. After years of smoking, you become an expert by just looking at the bud. The smell test is next, you must smell the flower upclose, first in its natural ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for KindGodess420
Member since 2015
Very sensual...a lovely lady who soothes and calms the body...feel all your cares melt away...ahh...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
AK-47
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of White SiberianUser uploaded image of White SiberianUser uploaded image of White SiberianUser uploaded image of White SiberianUser uploaded image of White SiberianUser uploaded image of White SiberianUser uploaded image of White Siberian
