White Siberian is another dynamic ancestor of the popular White Widow. By infusing it with the vigorous AK-47, Dinafem Seeds has managed to increase the sweet aroma and flavor while leaving just a hint of bitterness. The high CBD content makes it a great choice when suffering from arthritis, PTSD, and chronic pain.
White Siberian
Show all
write a review
Member since 2015
Member since 2015
Member since 2014
Member since 2017
Member since 2015
White Siberian
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12
Show all