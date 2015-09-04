Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
If it smells like a fruit loops that have been sitting in milk and turned soggy, mixed with a skunks rear end, you know it's the wonderful White Skunk. This Strain is incredible for treating Anxiety and pain. It also combats depression nicely. Strain can get quite intense in larger doses. Would Reco...