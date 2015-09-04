ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
White Skunk reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Skunk.

37

Avatar for n1ck420
Member since 2016
so not what it cracked
EuphoricHappySleepyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Courtnemichelle
Member since 2018
Yo. This shit is NICE. Like a nice laid back high that lasts for hours!
EnergeticEuphoricHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Amaislindadojardim
Member since 2018
Great Strain to relax after a long day at work. A light taste and a little odor with a powerful mental breeze, gives rise to a stream of senses. Try at the end of the day with good tea.
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for ManOPeace
Member since 2016
This one is really nice for pain. It is for me anyway, Instant relief.
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
User uploaded image of White SkunkUser uploaded image of White SkunkUser uploaded image of White SkunkUser uploaded image of White SkunkUser uploaded image of White Skunk
Avatar for Starvalley
Member since 2018
Made 25 yrs ago better, which I didn't think was possible. My new favorite for sure!
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for drlugo21
Member since 2018
Súper relaxed
FocusedGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for WhiteSkunkFunk99
Member since 2017
If it smells like a fruit loops that have been sitting in milk and turned soggy, mixed with a skunks rear end, you know it's the wonderful White Skunk. This Strain is incredible for treating Anxiety and pain. It also combats depression nicely. Strain can get quite intense in larger doses. Would Reco...
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for Aubrey88
Member since 2017
Awesome strain really light with a heavy effect great for nights
