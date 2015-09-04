ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

White Skunk is an indica-dominant variation of Skunk from Sensi Seeds’ White Label. In a demonstration of its heritage, White Skunk delivers a sour, skunky flavor and a balance of effects that ease both mind and body into a relaxed state. Like many Skunk varieties, this resilient strain is a great choice for beginner growers and offers bountiful yields after a short flowering cycle. 

Avatar for thelieismine
Member since 2016
I love my White Skunk Concentrate. the taste is mild, the smoke is clear. The way I feel though, sleepy, relaxed, it's wonderful to nut hurt tonight..
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for northsman35
Member since 2016
Being an extremely active person as well as anxious, White Skunk has been a saviour to my mind and nerves. I am functionally relaxed and really enjoy the natural, orange creamsicle aroma and flavor.
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for ryndembot
Member since 2015
found some white skunk with 2.7 cbd and 20 thcc its a high ceiling and a cerebral at first. didnt notice any sleepiness even at high doses which is nice.. the smell isnt super strong but complex with orange citrus/pine/skunk odor. when I first opened the jar it was reallllyyy nice smelling like eart...
feelings
EuphoricFocused
Avatar for n1ck420
Member since 2016
so not what it cracked
feelings
EuphoricHappySleepyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Amaislindadojardim
Member since 2018
Great Strain to relax after a long day at work. A light taste and a little odor with a powerful mental breeze, gives rise to a stream of senses. Try at the end of the day with good tea.
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of White SkunkUser uploaded image of White SkunkUser uploaded image of White SkunkUser uploaded image of White SkunkUser uploaded image of White Skunk
