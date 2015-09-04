White Skunk is an indica-dominant variation of Skunk from Sensi Seeds’ White Label. In a demonstration of its heritage, White Skunk delivers a sour, skunky flavor and a balance of effects that ease both mind and body into a relaxed state. Like many Skunk varieties, this resilient strain is a great choice for beginner growers and offers bountiful yields after a short flowering cycle.
