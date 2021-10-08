White Truffle reviews
t........0
October 8, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Exactly how it is explained by leafly. The only thing is the effects are hard hitting and as well as quick hitting. This is the most amazing high I have ever felt. I bought it in California, but I am not sure if it was grown there as well. This is now by far my number one strain. I have tried over 100+ strains by now that all have well known profiles on here. This is why I felt compelled to write a review, to help lead you all to the promise land.
t........o
April 30, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
White Truffle is an amazing phenotype selection of the Gorilla Butter F2 that was bred by Fresh Cost Seed Company. The Pheno was hunted, selected and named by BeLeaf Cannabis is association with Fresh Coast. The Pheno has Amazingly unique characteristics such as her terp profile, flower structure and heavy trichome production that leads to a very unique experience. Her aroma is a magical combination of GAAAAASSSSSY Garlic, Kerosene, Earth, Sex, Skunk and Funk that is most accurately described as White Truffle. A White Truffle is a type of mushroom that only grows wild and only in and around Alba Italy. This is a world wide delicacy and they aré highly sought after and very high priced and prized. This Pheno has become very popular and imitated but the real White Truffle comes from Fresh Coast Seed Co and BeLeaf Cannabis
j........2
August 27, 2021
Aroused
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Definitely feels more sativa satisfying. Love it tho helps with my anxiety!!
j........f
February 8, 2022
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I have PTSD, as well as Brain Cancer, RA, Scoliosis, Tendinitis, Epilepsy, etc., and this helps with each and every one of those. In multiple ways. It’s very uplifting, yet calming, pain alleviating, and a definite swelling and seizure preventative (for me at least)! Mentally, and physically. So long story short, it’s one of my favorites and I HIGHly recommend it!
k........g
September 4, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
This is a beautiful strain, maybe the most purple ever. It is incredibly strong which took me by surprise. My high tolerance gets a treat with WT, two toots and I'm feeling great. I took another toot typing this so here we go!: It makes me feel happy, tingly and horny. I can't wait to take a hot shower after I finish this post. I've smoked WT a few times now and noticed it's the only strain I've ever had that has some minor hallucinogenic effects but I'm not at all tweaky. It's rather delightful. I have to get more, it's the best strain I've had in years. The neatest thing is that it hits the body and makes it feel amazing then the sativa kicks in and you start doing stuff while floating on a cloud of yum yum euphoria and everything feels like swirly paint dreams and beach balls under the night sky. In Norway. Gotta have those northern lights! I'm not in Norway. Dang. Oh well. This weed is tremendously good! Girls get it done! Ooh anyone watch The Boys?! It's funny. My whole body is tingling and I feel soooooo good wow. Time for that shower now!
9........b
April 28, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Bruh this shit gas gas bruh
g........8
April 19, 2021
Excellent nose and taste. Dark dank inhales with smooth slightly sweet exhale. Usually a good and relaxing, yet mentally stimulating at times. Happy, euphoric, stimulating, relaxing, fun.
c........s
November 16, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
I was so excited to finally review this strain, it’s one that I’ve been wanting for a while now. I copped an 8th of it from Cloud 9 farms and it is truly some of the prettiest bud I have ever seen! A deep purple color, so dark it’s almost black completely covered in trichomes, you really have to look closely to see it’s purple color because it dead looks white from all the trichomes. The smell is very sweet, it smells like a combination of fruit and flowers with a slight kushy after smell. The taste is somewhat similar to the smell, I got strong notes of blueberry and flowers with moderate notes of a sweet, pungent woody taste. The taste is very smooth and enjoyable, it tastes premium. The effects came on gradually but they were strong! It was fun noticing myself get higher and higher as time went on. During the peak I felt a strong feeling of euphoria that instantly eliminated any stress I was feeling, nothing could get past it! It was hard to think about something and stay on topic, I felt spacey and stoney. During conversation I was speaking like a stream of conscience, coming up with what I was saying as I was saying it but it all made sense. This high let me relax heavily when I wanted to but allowed me to be more aware when in a social setting. On the body side, while I was sitting down I felt one with my seat, my body also felt tingly I felt like I was stunned. However, as soon as I got up and started moving around I felt light on my feet and couldn’t stop moving. I love this strain because it’s versatile! Depending on your location and what you’re doing while/after smoking, the results will vary. If one things for sure it’s that no matter how you approach smoking this strain, you’re in for a great time! Rating: 5/5 🫐🌱💨