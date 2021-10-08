I was so excited to finally review this strain, it’s one that I’ve been wanting for a while now. I copped an 8th of it from Cloud 9 farms and it is truly some of the prettiest bud I have ever seen! A deep purple color, so dark it’s almost black completely covered in trichomes, you really have to look closely to see it’s purple color because it dead looks white from all the trichomes. The smell is very sweet, it smells like a combination of fruit and flowers with a slight kushy after smell. The taste is somewhat similar to the smell, I got strong notes of blueberry and flowers with moderate notes of a sweet, pungent woody taste. The taste is very smooth and enjoyable, it tastes premium. The effects came on gradually but they were strong! It was fun noticing myself get higher and higher as time went on. During the peak I felt a strong feeling of euphoria that instantly eliminated any stress I was feeling, nothing could get past it! It was hard to think about something and stay on topic, I felt spacey and stoney. During conversation I was speaking like a stream of conscience, coming up with what I was saying as I was saying it but it all made sense. This high let me relax heavily when I wanted to but allowed me to be more aware when in a social setting. On the body side, while I was sitting down I felt one with my seat, my body also felt tingly I felt like I was stunned. However, as soon as I got up and started moving around I felt light on my feet and couldn’t stop moving. I love this strain because it’s versatile! Depending on your location and what you’re doing while/after smoking, the results will vary. If one things for sure it’s that no matter how you approach smoking this strain, you’re in for a great time! Rating: 5/5 🫐🌱💨