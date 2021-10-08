Exactly how it is explained by leafly. The only thing is the effects are hard hitting and as well as quick hitting. This is the most amazing high I have ever felt. I bought it in California, but I am not sure if it was grown there as well. This is now by far my number one strain. I have tried over 100+ strains by now that all have well known profiles on here. This is why I felt compelled to write a review, to help lead you all to the promise land.