HybridTHC 24%CBD 0%

White Truffle

White Truffle is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that is a type of Gorilla Butter. This strain produces a quick-hitting head high that will clear your mind of worry. Eventually, these effects can be felt throughout your body, leaving you in a relaxing trance. Consumers who have enjoyed White Truffle weed describe the high as "calming and slightly buzzy." This strain is best when enjoyed after a long day of work or during the evening hours to relax and unwind. White Truffle features a savory and earthy flavor profile accompanied by a mild skunky aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose White Truffle to relieve symptoms associated with stress and fatigue. White Truffle is dusted by frosty white trichomes and features dark brown hairs. It comes from the small breeder Fresh Coast Genetics in Michigan, although Parabellum Genetics has a strain of the same name. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Truffle cannabis before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

White Truffle strain effects

Feelings

Tingly

Relaxed

Aroused

White Truffle strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    34% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    17% of people say it helps with Depression
White Truffle strain reviews364

October 8, 2021
Exactly how it is explained by leafly. The only thing is the effects are hard hitting and as well as quick hitting. This is the most amazing high I have ever felt. I bought it in California, but I am not sure if it was grown there as well. This is now by far my number one strain. I have tried over 100+ strains by now that all have well known profiles on here. This is why I felt compelled to write a review, to help lead you all to the promise land.
April 30, 2021
White Truffle is an amazing phenotype selection of the Gorilla Butter F2 that was bred by Fresh Cost Seed Company. The Pheno was hunted, selected and named by BeLeaf Cannabis is association with Fresh Coast. The Pheno has Amazingly unique characteristics such as her terp profile, flower structure and heavy trichome production that leads to a very unique experience. Her aroma is a magical combination of GAAAAASSSSSY Garlic, Kerosene, Earth, Sex, Skunk and Funk that is most accurately described as White Truffle. A White Truffle is a type of mushroom that only grows wild and only in and around Alba Italy. This is a world wide delicacy and they aré highly sought after and very high priced and prized. This Pheno has become very popular and imitated but the real White Truffle comes from Fresh Coast Seed Co and BeLeaf Cannabis
August 27, 2021
Definitely feels more sativa satisfying. Love it tho helps with my anxiety!!
Strain spotlight

White Truffle strain genetics

White Truffle grow information

According to growers, this strain will flower into dense spade-shaped buds with deep purple foliage that almost appears black.