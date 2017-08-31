White Tygh Dream is White Tygh Farms’ flagship strain. This Afghani landrace was planted and meticulously cultivated in Oregon’s Tygh Valley, and it’s said to possess archetypal indica-dominant effects and outstanding potency. White Tyge Dream emits a well-rounded bouquet of citrus and earthen, floral notes with a clean, savory finish. This strain has been utilized for minor pain, insomnia, anxiety, and stress, and will inevitably lead you closer to rest with continued consumption.
