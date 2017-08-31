Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
it was somewhere around Barton when the WTD began to take hold. it's a very relaxing and smooth smoke with great flavor. I rolled a few joints for a day trip out fishing and the already beautiful surroundings seemed to glow a bit brighter. I would love to see it as a concentrate of some kind.
I love this strain! The smell is great, and the taste is as well. I like this one esp. for relaxing at night and no focus more and before bed time. The best indica I know so far! But just know, you can only find this one in Oregon.