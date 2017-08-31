ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. White Tygh Dream
  4. Reviews

White Tygh Dream reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Tygh Dream.

Reviews

8

Avatar for TylerE
Member since 2014
Amazing high very relaxing
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for PrinceAlbert
Member since 2015
Great for pain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for josh.j
Member since 2014
it was somewhere around Barton when the WTD began to take hold. it's a very relaxing and smooth smoke with great flavor. I rolled a few joints for a day trip out fishing and the already beautiful surroundings seemed to glow a bit brighter. I would love to see it as a concentrate of some kind.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for amreyna9
Member since 2017
Definitely makes you zone out but good strain. Highly recommend it. Personally it made me a chatter box
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review
Avatar for gancha
Member since 2015
Love the high, love the taste, now living in constant fear that I won't be able to find it again. Perhaps I should corner the market. After my nap.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for springlocked
Member since 2016
One of my favorites, I wish it were available in California. I slept like a baby after smoking this.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for MyMEDS80
Member since 2017
Amazing! I don't know how you guys did it, but thank you. Great before bed or to relax and read and focus.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for OxnardCA805
Member since 2017
I love this strain! The smell is great, and the taste is as well. I like this one esp. for relaxing at night and no focus more and before bed time. The best indica I know so far! But just know, you can only find this one in Oregon.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy