White Whale reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Whale.
White Whale strain effects
White Whale strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
White Whale reviews
c........t
August 11, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
This strain is unreal. I’ve been disappointed in the cannabis market at large lately. Got an eighth of this from Cresco as a med patient in PA. This stuff is…incredible. Just a really unique and very energetic head high. Immediate pressure relief on the head and I feel the ideas flowing freely. Will ABSOLUTELY seek this strain in the future,
m........r
June 18, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
I didn’t expect to have much pain relief with this but Wow 😮 it’s amazing 🤩. Muscle spasms & migraines are helped and so is anxiety. I sleep better and do get a little appetite. The appetite is good for me because I was losing weight. Anyway, it’s a great night strain or great strain for quite a few chronic illnesses. Wishing everyone an amazing Day/Night
j........3
July 3, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
These Sativa buds are big, bright green thick, dense, and frosty. Taste is sweet and earthy, with a diesel undertone. Hits smooth, and I was relaxed and uplifted within a few minutes.
i........9
November 5, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Uplifted
This is 70% sativa according to floracal. And I’d agree. I’ve never reviewed a strain and happy for this to be my first. I’m too energetic and thinking about too much at once but I’m calm, happy, tingly, pain relief from muscle spasms. Then minutes later I’m ready to fall asleep.