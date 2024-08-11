White Whale is an indica-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between The White and Captain Krypt OG. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. With its potent lineage, White Whale delivers a wave of effects and flavors that captivate the senses. White Whale boasts a THC content that typically ranges between 18-24%, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers seeking a deeply relaxing experience. Leafly customers report that White Whale's effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and euphoric. This strain is known for its ability to induce a tranquil state of mind and body, making it an excellent option for unwinding after a long day. Medical marijuana patients often turn to White Whale when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety. Its indica-leaning genetics lend themselves to providing effective relief and promoting restful sleep. Bred by Floracal, White Whale features flavors like earthy pine, sweet citrus, and a touch of diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and sedating effects. The average price of White Whale typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. Whether you're seeking a calm oasis in the midst of a hectic world or a soothing remedy for physical discomfort, White Whale offers a potent experience that's hard to overlook. If you've had the opportunity to enjoy White Whale through smoking, dabbing, or consumption, share your experience by leaving a strain review.