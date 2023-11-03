White Zlushie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain White Zlushie.
White Zlushie strain effects
White Zlushie strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
t........5
November 3, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I picked up an eighth , it was grown by high fuel out of Colorado.. very relaxing nice even hybrid, skunky as hell, with a nice giggly white runts genetics..
m........2
January 19, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
i love smelly skunky/diesel smells from weed in general so i automatically loved it knowing it was gonna hit. high is pretty nice not to bad. not as strong as some of strains i’ve had but definitely in my top 10.
e........s
February 13, 2024
Creative
Relaxed
I really enjoyed this weed. Rn i think its the top 2 on my tier list!
a........2
November 14, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Good effects
q........n
April 17, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
This is my top 5, smell, taste and the ash was white. Definitely recommend 🔥
D........o
Yesterday
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
A true 50/50 strain. You can get up and do things or you could sit and chill. It has bag appeal for days. Brilliant purple buds (hands down the prettiest weed I ve ever grown) and it has a unique aroma, it really does kind of smell like a cherry slushie. I feel like this is one of those Jack of all trade strains, good for almost everything, but not really great for any one thing. You can get things done, chill and watch tv, play video games, whatever. But if you want to do anyone of those things, there are better strains for it. So it’s good, but i probably wouldn’t grow it again.