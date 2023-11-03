A true 50/50 strain. You can get up and do things or you could sit and chill. It has bag appeal for days. Brilliant purple buds (hands down the prettiest weed I ve ever grown) and it has a unique aroma, it really does kind of smell like a cherry slushie. I feel like this is one of those Jack of all trade strains, good for almost everything, but not really great for any one thing. You can get things done, chill and watch tv, play video games, whatever. But if you want to do anyone of those things, there are better strains for it. So it’s good, but i probably wouldn’t grow it again.