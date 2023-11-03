stock photo similar to White Zlushie
White Zlushie
White Zlushiez is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Runtz and Zlushie. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. White Zlushie is known to have an average THC content of around 22%, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Raw Genetics, White Zlushie features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of White Zlushie typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram. We are still learning about White Zlushie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Zlushie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
White Zlushie strain effects
White Zlushie strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
White Zlushie strain reviews7
t........5
November 3, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
m........2
January 19, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
e........s
February 13, 2024
Creative
Relaxed