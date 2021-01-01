Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Whoa Si Whoa

aka Whoa-Si-Whoa

Hybrid
Picture of Whoa Si Whoa
stock photo similar to whoa si whoa
THC 25%CBD Limonene

Whoa Si Whoa potency is higher than average.

No reviews or effects reported yet

Whoa Si Whoa, also known as Whoa-Si-Whoa, is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Whoa Si Whoa. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Whoa Si Whoa near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Leafly's shopping promise

Here's what to expect when you order online:

Buy legal, clean weed only
Shop high-quality products from local stores
Free online ordering
Placing an order for pickup doesn’t cost extra
No payment until pickup
Order now, pay at the store
Leafly logo

These local flower options are ready to order for same-day pickup

Compare prices on Whoa Si Whoa nugs near you

Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Whoa Si Whoa

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Whoa Si Whoa reviews2

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Whoa Si Whoa terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Whoa Si Whoa is limonene, followed by myrcene and caryophyllene.

Dominant terpene

Limonene (citrus)

Other terpenes

Myrcene(herbal)Caryophyllene(pepper)

Strain spotlight

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Whoa Si Whoa