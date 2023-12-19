Why U Gelly reviews
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
J........1
December 19, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very reminiscent of GG4, piney, skunky, diesel loudness! Flowers in 8-9 weeks. Strong pungent and piney! Purple hues create excellent bag appeal. Definitely heavier on the Indica, a fun easy grow for beginners. Easy to trim. A High yielding plant with heavy dense buds. Relaxing, couch lock effect. Great for evenings and relaxing.
j........z
March 7, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
it’s great. i have dabs and they hit strong with very euphoric and happy effects. a very underrated strain that deserves more appreciation.
S........7
February 24, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Anxious
Smoked a blunt, very nice burn. It was very relaxing, made me feel like someone pressed the mute button on me. It make me feel very low energy.
r........t
September 19, 2024
Focused
Happy
It's OK. Good vibe and smiling.
l........n
Yesterday
Pretty good