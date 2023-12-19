stock photo similar to Why U Gelly
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%
Why U Gelly
aka Why You Gelly
Why U Gelly is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and The Don Mega. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Why U Gelly is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Chronicseur Farms, the average price of Why U Gelly typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Why U Gelly’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Why U Gelly, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Why U GellyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Why U Gelly strain effects
Why U Gelly strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Why U Gelly products near you
Similar to Why U Gelly near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Why U Gelly strain reviews6
Read all reviews
J........1
December 19, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
S........7
February 24, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Anxious
j........z
March 7, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric