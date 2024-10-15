Wicked Lime
Wicked Lime
WIL
Hybrid
Uplifted
Euphoric
Sleepy
Pungent
Woody
Lime
Wicked Lime effects are mostly calming.
Wicked Lime is an uplifting hybrid weed strain that combines the zest and funk of Mandarin Lime and Garlic Breath. BestThingsGrowing bred Wicked Lime for its bubbly daytime effects and lush palate of sweet lime citrus with a peppery, fuel base. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wicked Lime, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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Wicked Lime strain reviews(2)
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t........y
October 15, 2024
The best fruit I’ve smoked in 24’. I won’t touch a review until I try this “gummy” again.
g........e
March 17, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
big buds, colorful, very strong, taste lime while inhale/exhale, leaves strong taste in mouth. full body high, relaxed body, heavy head high. I like it but might not choose this strain to buy twice.