Garlic Breath
Garlic Breath is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO with Mendo Breath. This strain features a pungent and savory flavor profile that may remind you of freshly-peeled garlic with spicy undertones. Garlic Breath produces physically relaxing effects that gradually become sedating as you continue to consume. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia, stress and depression. Garlic Breath was originally bred by ThugPug genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Garlic Breath, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Garlic Breath strain effects
Garlic Breath strain flavors
Garlic Breath strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
- 19% of people say it helps with Depression
Growers say this strain can be grown indoors or outdoors and has an average flowering time of 8-10 weeks.