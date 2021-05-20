stock photo similar to Garlic Breath
HybridTHC 24%CBG 1%

Garlic Breath

Garlic Breath is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing GMO with Mendo Breath. This strain features a pungent and savory flavor profile that may remind you of freshly-peeled garlic with spicy undertones. Garlic Breath produces physically relaxing effects that gradually become sedating as you continue to consume. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia, stress and depression. Garlic Breath was originally bred by ThugPug genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed or consumed Garlic Breath, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Garlic Breath strain effects

Reported by 155 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Sleepy

Hungry

Garlic Breath strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    19% of people say it helps with Depression
Garlic Breath strain reviews

May 20, 2021
Top 3 best strains I’ve had here in Denver, CO. Super talkative and body was completely relaxed. Zero paranoia or anxiety. I smoked some, took Finn for a walk, came home, smoked more, did 20 minutes of yoga. Ashley had mad munchies like she always does. “Super relaxing and my muscles felt relaxed, indica indacouch indakitchen indabed”
85 people found this helpful
January 4, 2022
This shit threw me into outer space. Super talkative, intense body high. Felt like my body was jello and my mind was opening a new google search every 10 seconds.
65 people found this helpful
January 31, 2022
This strain quickly became my favorite after trying it for the first few times. Anytime I am feeling down or stressed, this strain overpowers all of my sad feelings with it’s strong euphoric effects. It is great to unwind with a dab of garlic breath at night after a long day of work, or when feeling particularly on edge. I have never found a strain so good at helping with depression and anxiety. While it’s a strong indica, it produces more of a body high than being overly sedating. I enjoy Garlic Breath anytime of day, and while it puts me on the couch it’s only sedating when I want it to be! It calms the tension, stimulates appetite, makes you feel goofy, and motivates you to take care of yourself. This would be a great strain to pair with tea and engage in art with, self care, yoga, cooking, exploring nature, reading, or any mundane task that you’d like to spice up!
48 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Garlic Breath strain genetics

Garlic Breath grow information

Growers say this strain can be grown indoors or outdoors and has an average flowering time of 8-10 weeks.