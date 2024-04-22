Wifi Mints reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wifi Mints.
Wifi Mints strain effects
Reported by 9 real people like you
Wifi Mints strain helps with
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 12% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Wifi Mints reviews
l........i
April 22, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I'm someone very susceptible to feeling overwhelmed, anxious, and paranoid when I get a head high. This strain has 0 head high, which for me is great, and the body high is just incredible. It's something I, someone with no tolerance, can smoke at any time of day and function great. Ironically, I've been able to use this strain as an appetite suppressant, but sometimes I'll smoke this and it makes me really hungry. not sure why lol
s........e
November 6, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Nice potent strain. It state's 19% on here, but apparently the one I've got is 28% and it certainly feels like it! Interesting diesel/kush taste, but this strain will sit you down! No anxiety, just some memory loss etc. Super stoned. Recommended.
a........7
March 22, 2022
Energetic
Giggly
Relaxed
Dizzy
So when my mate told me I was like sounds like a fake name probs stardawg then I realised it’s leng can’t be stardawg and then I searched it up and now I’m here 😍🤩
S........_
September 5, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Got me happy instantly and got me feeling super relaxed ! Minty exhale real good like some grass
R........0
September 5, 2021
It was very nice and smooth it was live resin and the strain was definitely on point tasted super terpy and heavy great smoke if you like taking big dabs with good flavor
D........g
July 30, 2021
Relaxed
Dry mouth
While the bit I had of this was quite dry but it had a muted taste that is quite unique taste but the smell was lacking (probably due to the dryness) it is mostly a head high that you can feel behind the eyes mainly but it does relax the body quite well too. All in all id say 6.5/7 but if it wasn’t so dry I could see this being one of my favourites