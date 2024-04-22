Wifi Mints
HybridTHC 19%CBG 1%
Wifi Mints
WMi
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Happy
Blueberry
Diesel
Berry
Limonene
Caryophyllene
Pinene
Wifi Mints effects are mostly calming.
Wifi Mints potency is higher THC than average.
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Wifi Mints is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and happy. Wifi Mints has 19% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Wifi Mints, before let us know! Leave a review.
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Wifi Mints strain effects
Reported by 9 real people like you
Wifi Mints strain helps with
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
- 12% of people say it helps with Fatigue
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Wifi Mints strain reviews(9)
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l........i
April 22, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I'm someone very susceptible to feeling overwhelmed, anxious, and paranoid when I get a head high. This strain has 0 head high, which for me is great, and the body high is just incredible. It's something I, someone with no tolerance, can smoke at any time of day and function great. Ironically, I've been able to use this strain as an appetite suppressant, but sometimes I'll smoke this and it makes me really hungry. not sure why lol
s........e
November 6, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Nice potent strain. It state's 19% on here, but apparently the one I've got is 28% and it certainly feels like it! Interesting diesel/kush taste, but this strain will sit you down! No anxiety, just some memory loss etc. Super stoned. Recommended.
a........7
March 22, 2022
Energetic
Giggly
Relaxed
Dizzy
So when my mate told me I was like sounds like a fake name probs stardawg then I realised it’s leng can’t be stardawg and then I searched it up and now I’m here 😍🤩