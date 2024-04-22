I'm someone very susceptible to feeling overwhelmed, anxious, and paranoid when I get a head high. This strain has 0 head high, which for me is great, and the body high is just incredible. It's something I, someone with no tolerance, can smoke at any time of day and function great. Ironically, I've been able to use this strain as an appetite suppressant, but sometimes I'll smoke this and it makes me really hungry. not sure why lol