Sativa

Wild Thailand

Wild Thailand

Wild Thailand is a Thai landrace preserved and sold by World of Seeds. This 100% sativa landrace hails from the Ko Chang archipelago and offers consumers rich citrus flavors and exhilarating physical effects. Its flowers are dressed in bright orange hairs and a thick white coat of trichomes that contrasts dramatically against the deep emerald hue of the foliage. Wild Thailand is profoundly stimulating and should be avoided by those prone to anxiety. But for consumers looking for dizzying euphoria and stimulating physical effects through-and-through, Wild Thailand is the strain for you.  

Stevieg59
Member since 2017
This is a super nice smoke, very slight lung expansion, smooth, flavorful, satisfying, medium bodied smoke... with of all things, a pleasant aftertaste! Effects came on for over 15 minutes, a true creeper so rare, cherished and prized. Once all the way there, the effects are bright and trippy, gig...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
chicagopatient
Member since 2017
PTS Sativa strain has a large amount of orange hairs and a thick white coat of crystals. It tastes like berry and has a sweet finish. The effect is typical of strong sativa strains. It is very stimulating.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkative
Equilibrated
Member since 2018
Uplifting and intensely cerebral but not racy. A bouquet of spring floral notes with what I though was a slight background of chocolate. A bit longer lasting than typical sativas with a very fast onset and slower come down. Very exotic.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
TM4n420
Member since 2017
there is no shitty weed😁
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappy
SecretSquirrel01
Member since 2015
Easy to grow but stretches quite a bit during flower. Yeilds are excellent and potent. The smoke is strong and has an excellent flavor. The high is very long lasting.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
