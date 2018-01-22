ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Wild Thailand
  4. Reviews

Wild Thailand reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wild Thailand.

Reviews

24

Avatar for Lazysummerhaze
Member since 2019
Bought this as a wax, my first wax actually! I actually am prone to anxiety. If I'm already anxious, I dont smoke this at all. But if I'm having a neutral to great day, it's awesome. I feel great. I get super talkative too. Love it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for limonene4me
Member since 2018
Being a genetics nerd, I am always interested in tasting things that are purported to be landraces or close to them. At the very least, it will help expand my palate . I was able to grab a half gram of crumble of this strain from an Illinois dispensary. Somewhat Surprisingly, the sample did contain ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyTalkative
Avatar for Denny3059
Member since 2018
Excellent day time strain!! Great for pain and headaches!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for steb_
Member since 2019
Favorite so far. Great for morning drew my attention. I agree! Love the flavor.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review
Avatar for JustaJ
Member since 2019
WDT sativa wild Thailand WAX, gets a very respectable 4 out of 5. Initial dizzying uplifting feeling is very prominent and strongest as soon as you exhale and lasts about 2-3 hours with a regular size dab (whatever regualr is). Can make you talkative and can easy double as a great study aid keepin...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHungryTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for shainaa79
Member since 2018
This was new to my dispensary and I’m a big fan of Thai Lights. Three good hits off my hitter pipe and I was feeling good. Great flavor
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for HIGH-5
Member since 2018
Bomb strain.. Copped a few gramz of this on my visit to Portland &amp; was a great cruise thru the day of activity and exploring. Definitely share with your peepz!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for powpo
Member since 2019
Um dos cheiros mais "fortes" que já senti. Foge do convencional tanto em essências quanto em efeitos. Aos amantes de sativa como eu, simplesmente abre portas. Ideias, concentração pra fazer atividades, disposição. Perfeito pra rolés ou até mesmo limpar a casa.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative