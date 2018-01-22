Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wild Thailand.
Reviews
24
Lazysummerhaze
Member since 2019
Bought this as a wax, my first wax actually! I actually am prone to anxiety. If I'm already anxious, I dont smoke this at all. But if I'm having a neutral to great day, it's awesome. I feel great. I get super talkative too. Love it.
Being a genetics nerd, I am always interested in tasting things that are purported to be landraces or close to them. At the very least, it will help expand my palate . I was able to grab a half gram of crumble of this strain from an Illinois dispensary. Somewhat Surprisingly, the sample did contain ...
WDT sativa wild Thailand WAX, gets a very respectable 4 out of 5. Initial dizzying uplifting feeling is very prominent and strongest as soon as you exhale and lasts about 2-3 hours with a regular size dab (whatever regualr is). Can make you talkative and can easy double as a great study aid keepin...
Um dos cheiros mais "fortes" que já senti. Foge do convencional tanto em essências quanto em efeitos. Aos amantes de sativa como eu, simplesmente abre portas. Ideias, concentração pra fazer atividades, disposição. Perfeito pra rolés ou até mesmo limpar a casa.