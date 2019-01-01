Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Bred by David McDowell of Nerdie Birdie Farms in Port Townsend, Washington, Willie Berrie is a fruity hybrid that crosses a legacy Oregon Blueberry sativa and SSSC Williams Wonder. Buds are dark green with pale hairs, while the flavor and smell are fruity with bubblegum and sour blueberry notes. The high is uplifting and euphoric, leaving you feeling silly and happy.