Willy Wonka reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Willy Wonka.

Avatar for Uncutleaf
Member since 2018
This is. A hit or miss strain hits for some miss for some A light fried feeling that isn’t everlasting
Avatar for typicalfriday
Member since 2019
tried this sativa by Dank Czar, it packs a punch at 30% made me feel happy.Light in flavor and hit. Dank dark green with a definitive terpyness, bowl burned for a minute after it was hit
ArousedHappyUplifted
Avatar for carrielikethemovie
Member since 2017
I got this flower for an amazing price, so I wasn’t sure what to expect from it. Seeing as how it compelled me to write my first review, I’d say I really like it. My bf and I smiled a joint of it last night while waiting for our table at dinner at this lovely Korean restaurant. We had to wait over a...
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for AngryVegan
Member since 2018
this strain is perfect for depression, c PTSD, nausea, and anxiety. it makes me feel more awake and uplifted and motivated. I feel creative and also a little sleepy.
CreativeFocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for mars.whiteman
Member since 2019
Had this in Milwaukee 07.. strong ammonia/cat piss fragrance. Definitely had all the usual sativa moves.
Avatar for cbblack27
Member since 2018
Very active head high! Only use this strain if you have something to do, like go to the gym or run errands. It made me pace back and forth a little bit since it was so energetic.
EnergeticTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for discocutie
Member since 2017
Very nice head high, not too overwhelming. Helped with my headache and made me more productive.
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxed
Avatar for roddrigoac
Member since 2016
I'm so high that I even can explain it
