Wine Mixer strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Energetic

Talkative

Talkative

Creative

Creative

Wine Mixer strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Headaches
    16% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress

Sort by
Most Helpful
July 4, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
this is a great tasting strain, with a even better effect. the name wine mixer is spot on.
2 people found this helpful
December 5, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Smoked flower in a joint. Very easy onset. Very happy relaxation. Great for traveling down YouTube rabbit holes. I also feel this one in the head and face. I'm pleased.
1 person found this helpful
November 4, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very chilling effects. Body numbing. I can’t say this strain helps with body pain as I am fortunate enough to not experience pain. Although, I could see how this strain could benefit individuals requiring pain relief.
1 person found this helpful
August 24, 2024
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
First strain I’ve felt compelled to rate! Nice, soft head buzz that emphasizes the tingly feels through the extremities. Love this!!

