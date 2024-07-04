Wine Mixer reviews
i........n
July 4, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
this is a great tasting strain, with a even better effect. the name wine mixer is spot on.
t........s
December 5, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Smoked flower in a joint. Very easy onset. Very happy relaxation. Great for traveling down YouTube rabbit holes. I also feel this one in the head and face. I'm pleased.
j........3
November 4, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
Very chilling effects. Body numbing. I can’t say this strain helps with body pain as I am fortunate enough to not experience pain. Although, I could see how this strain could benefit individuals requiring pain relief.
P........e
August 24, 2024
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
First strain I’ve felt compelled to rate! Nice, soft head buzz that emphasizes the tingly feels through the extremities. Love this!!