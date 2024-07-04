stock photo similar to Wine Mixer
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Wine Mixer

aka Catalina Wine Mixer

Wine Mixer is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Apple Fritter and Mai Thai. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Wine Mixer is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Wine Mixer typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Wine Mixer’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Wine Mixer, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Wine Mixer strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Creative

Wine Mixer strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Headaches
    16% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Stress
    16% of people say it helps with Stress
Wine Mixer strain reviews6

July 4, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Talkative
this is a great tasting strain, with a even better effect. the name wine mixer is spot on.
2 people found this helpful
December 5, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Smoked flower in a joint. Very easy onset. Very happy relaxation. Great for traveling down YouTube rabbit holes. I also feel this one in the head and face. I'm pleased.
1 person found this helpful
November 4, 2024
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Very chilling effects. Body numbing. I can’t say this strain helps with body pain as I am fortunate enough to not experience pain. Although, I could see how this strain could benefit individuals requiring pain relief.
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

