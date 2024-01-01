Wizard Gum reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wizard Gum.
Wizard Gum strain effects
Wizard Gum reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
w........3
January 1, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Pre rolls are a knock out
A........y
June 20, 2024
Relaxed
I like this as an anti-nausea/anti-emetic. Very light head buzz sets in after 5-10 minutes (reminds me it’s working) and hey, that debilitating nausea I had? The first puff erases it. Every, stinkin, time. Tastes fine, no downsides.
l........5
October 21, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
yummy lemony pinesol clean smell in the jar,
j........v
November 13, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Tingly
A nice way to come down from a long weekend.
e........z
October 14, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Talkative
Dizzy
Very interesting strain. I bought an 8 ball and it was amazing to say the least. Using it through the bong gave me this a full body tingle and I felt very relaxed. My vision was extremely clear and I felt very little paranoia. This is definitely a strain you should try!
c........s
June 18, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Nice high for mostly evening or a day in (where ever you live).
a........r
April 3, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Just like the description! I'm not a high THC smoker and this is right in the middle. A very relaxed head high.
p........e
April 15, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
This flower is smooth as butter great for being intimate with your partner