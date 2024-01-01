Wizard Gum
Wizard Gum is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Black Domina and Bubblegum. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. With its enchanting lineage, Wizard Gum casts a spell of effects and flavors that captivate the senses. Wizard Gum features a THC content that typically ranges between 18% and 22%, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers report that Wizard Gum's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creatively inspired. This strain is known for its ability to induce a sense of calm while fostering a burst of imaginative thinking. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Wizard Gum when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and mild pain. Its well-rounded effects offer relief without being overly sedating. Bred by Ministry of Cannabis, Wizard Gum features flavors like sweet berry, bubblegum, and a hint of earthiness. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its calming and soothing effects. The average price of Wizard Gum typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. Whether you're seeking a moment of relaxation and creativity or a way to alleviate minor discomforts, Wizard Gum provides a versatile and enjoyable cannabis experience. If you've had the opportunity to experience Wizard Gum through smoking, dabbing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.
