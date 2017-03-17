Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
OMG another F'n Incredible child?
That parent alone makes this strain worth buying above any others. I would do anything to keep this or FI as a permanent staple in my medicine box.
The taste, smell, look, and feeling of it is exactly what you picture when you think of medical or dank weed.
First got the concentrate and loved it, needed to see if the bud was on point also and it was. This strain quickly over to the top 10 for me. Great for depression and pain relief, can be used as a treatment for insomnia though I think there are better strains for it. Every time I grab this strain it...