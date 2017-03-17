ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Lance4671
Member since 2019
left me feeling extremely relaxed but focused and creative. i would recommend this to anyone that wants to be focused yet relaxed.
Avatar for BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
OMG another F'n Incredible child? That parent alone makes this strain worth buying above any others. I would do anything to keep this or FI as a permanent staple in my medicine box. The taste, smell, look, and feeling of it is exactly what you picture when you think of medical or dank weed.
Avatar for Cronjaman
Member since 2017
Extremely flavourful !!! Love this flower all around very nice great flavour great buds great high very cerebral and euphoric almost dumb founded lol eight out of ten all around
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for tmsmall26
Member since 2017
Love this strain. This strain was a lifesaver during my difficult time and helped me sleep. Definitely one of my favourites.
GigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for seanflotre
Member since 2015
I love this indica. It's nice, mellow and relaxing, and it doesn't push puree on my mind tank like some others do. Really great!
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for jackandjerk
Member since 2017
It is very help full to make you Horny for sex or masturbate after that good appetite to to eat and sleep.
Avatar for fr3shlybak3d
Member since 2017
First got the concentrate and loved it, needed to see if the bud was on point also and it was. This strain quickly over to the top 10 for me. Great for depression and pain relief, can be used as a treatment for insomnia though I think there are better strains for it. Every time I grab this strain it...
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for lookforgrace
Member since 2017
I tried this for the first time this week, and I loved it. It's mellow and calming, and was the perfect strain to knock me right out. Definitely will try this again!
ArousedSleepy