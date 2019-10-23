ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for JCacker
Member since 2018
Has a calm energetic effect. Perfect for daytime use without the raciness.
Avatar for Bcsmi321
Member since 2019
about to go hit a huge chest session at the gym and this is the perfect piece to that puzzle, can't wait to have music in my ears and the focus on... this is such a nice pick me up definitely what I need to get through this gym session 💪🏻
FocusedHappy
Avatar for el_dragoni
Member since 2019
VERY good! Got it at tasty farms, great terpene profile, minty, skunky, yet sweet on the palate. Great mix of body high and stimulating mental high. Great for reading, writing, or just talking with your friends, having some good laughs! Totally recommend for stress, anxiety, depression and pains (my...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyRelaxed
Avatar for kcco1620
Member since 2015
spectacular daytime strain
Avatar for BootyCheeks22
Member since 2019
Absolutely fantastic!! Taste great! Smokes good. Great for daytime use!
FocusedGigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for Ineedastonergf
Member since 2018
taste like garlic and onion chips 🔥
Avatar for 843blower
Member since 2019
Strong smell. Beautiful green crystal bud. Cake like taste and extremely strong. Alleviate pain well
