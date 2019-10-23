Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
about to go hit a huge chest session at the gym and this is the perfect piece to that puzzle, can't wait to have music in my ears and the focus on... this is such a nice pick me up definitely what I need to get through this gym session 💪🏻
VERY good! Got it at tasty farms, great terpene profile, minty, skunky, yet sweet on the palate. Great mix of body high and stimulating mental high. Great for reading, writing, or just talking with your friends, having some good laughs! Totally recommend for stress, anxiety, depression and pains (my...