Woods
HybridTHC 30%CBD —
Woods
Wds
Hybrid
Talkative
Focused
Earthy
Woody
Flowery
Woods potency is higher THC than average.
Woods is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between MAC and Bx1. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Woods is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Woods typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Woods’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Woods, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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Woods strain reviews(1)
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c........e
September 28, 2025
Focused
Talkative
Dry eyes
Dry mouth
I’ve had good highs and bad highs with this strain. Def not my favorite, but not a terrible strain.