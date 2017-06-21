We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This is my current go to. So far it's been one of the best. It helps with feeling nauseous, and stomach pains. It also really helps with my anxiety, and I feel more grounded, and calm after smoking some. I would say this is an overall good strain to smoke for general wellness. Seems to help with mos...
I just smoked a bowl. I was totally sober when I started. I'm calm, happy, and I am not tired. I could probably go do something, I might not. I am an indica user, so this doesn't make me as couched as it may make some people. It's a basic high, honestly. I've got no complaints. I've got nothing rave...