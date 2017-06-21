ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Wookies
  4. Reviews

Wookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Wookies.

Effects

Show all

62 people reported 483 effects
Relaxed 74%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 40%
Sleepy 33%
Uplifted 33%
Stress 37%
Insomnia 33%
Pain 29%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 25%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

83

Avatar for Junoeclips
Member since 2020
It’s a really good heavy indica that gives you the munchies! Good smell and good taste! For a second I thought it smelled like fruit loops cereal but over one of my go to before bed!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for GreenTinyElf
Member since 2019
This is my current go to. So far it's been one of the best. It helps with feeling nauseous, and stomach pains. It also really helps with my anxiety, and I feel more grounded, and calm after smoking some. I would say this is an overall good strain to smoke for general wellness. Seems to help with mos...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for ForestFrank92
Member since 2018
This bud is very nice gives me that very pure uplifting high feel I enjoy the relaxing I’m getting from this high. Very nice.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for LoniLLG
Member since 2015
Tried Wookies in a Platinum Vape cartridge. 4-5 hits &amp; feeling less pain &amp; anxiety. Highly recommend for users with a high tolerance!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
write a review
Avatar for NayNay03
Member since 2019
I love the way you can really taste it at least once you’re dabbing it it’s just a straight body feeling of worth :)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for ChronicFlutist
Member since 2019
I just smoked a bowl. I was totally sober when I started. I'm calm, happy, and I am not tired. I could probably go do something, I might not. I am an indica user, so this doesn't make me as couched as it may make some people. It's a basic high, honestly. I've got no complaints. I've got nothing rave...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Oceanlvr420
Member since 2015
I found this strain to be helpful during times of anxiety and stress, mainly during the daytime hours when stress is highest yet this strain still allows me to keep a straight head.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for BLmarte710
Member since 2019
One of my favorites cookies strain out there
Read full review
Reported
feelings