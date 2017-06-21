ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.7 91 reviews

Wookies

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Hoppy

CalmingEnergizing

Wookies
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Hoppy

Wookies (not to be confused with the strain “Wookie” or the enormous, sentient space-bears of Star Wars) is an indica-dominant cross of White 91 (The White x Chemdawg 91) and Girl Scout Cookies. Known for its loud terpene profile and high-THC percentage, Wookies grows the Cookies genetic line while standing firmly on its own in terms of effects. It combines the generous trichome production of White 91 with the minty, musky aroma of the GSC “Forum Cut” to create a strain that is potent and pleasing to the senses.    

Effects

62 people reported 483 effects
Relaxed 74%
Happy 51%
Euphoric 40%
Sleepy 33%
Uplifted 33%
Stress 37%
Insomnia 33%
Pain 29%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 25%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 14%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%
Headache 3%

Reviews

91

Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog 91
parent
Second strain parent
The White
parent
Strain
Wookies

