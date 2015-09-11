Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This is pretty much what a good indica should be in my opinion. It's great for at night when you just wanna chill, watch tv, and eat something before you fall asleep. This is one of the most relaxing strains I've tried and I'll definitely make this one of my regulars.
Picked up a couple pre-rolls of this from WoW Tacoma last week and decided to finish one of them off before the Cougar game today. Smoked the bottom 1/3rd of the joint through the a bong for a little filtering and quickly got to about a 7. It's relaxing as all hell and I can still understand the gam...
I got my lungs on some WSU Crumble produced by Altered State. THCA 89.4% CBD 0.6%.
Super earthy, piney taste and aroma. Clear but strong head high with an extremely relaxing body high. Beware of the munchies. Recommend this strain of concentrate, can't speak for the flower form of WSU.