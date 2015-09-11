ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. WSU
  4. Reviews

WSU reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain WSU.

Reviews

16

Avatar for ginger45
Member since 2016
Very smooth didn't make me cough once! Great strain for my chronic nerve pain, very relaxing. Great wind down after work. My new favorite!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTingly
Avatar for Pepper69
Member since 2015
thanks guys at my fav spot, I love this strain cause it has exactly wat ur lookin for a nice smooth clean pine taste. Beautiful to take away the edge of a long day of work nice for a bedtime treat
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Brad46and2
Member since 2016
This is pretty much what a good indica should be in my opinion. It's great for at night when you just wanna chill, watch tv, and eat something before you fall asleep. This is one of the most relaxing strains I've tried and I'll definitely make this one of my regulars.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Garedicus
Member since 2016
Picked up a couple pre-rolls of this from WoW Tacoma last week and decided to finish one of them off before the Cougar game today. Smoked the bottom 1/3rd of the joint through the a bong for a little filtering and quickly got to about a 7. It's relaxing as all hell and I can still understand the gam...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedTalkative
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of WSU
Avatar for kevinthedude
Member since 2015
I got my lungs on some WSU Crumble produced by Altered State. THCA 89.4% CBD 0.6%. Super earthy, piney taste and aroma. Clear but strong head high with an extremely relaxing body high. Beware of the munchies. Recommend this strain of concentrate, can't speak for the flower form of WSU.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for silentsoldier88
Member since 2015
Great purchase super smooth perfect for vegging out for the weekend
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for MPhelps
Member since 2014
Just took a slab of this to the face! I feel great it's a super relaxing indica. Stuff is dangerous in a good way. Perfect to dab before bed help ya relax and drift off
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for genericeman
Member since 2015
Balanced mellow, got it in concentrate form @77 percent. Definitely a good evening strain to wind down.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy